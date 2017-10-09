In a world of false preachers, how do I know which preacher to listen to?

Don't be deceived. Pixabay

"Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits, whether they are of God; because many false prophets have gone out into the world." - 1 John 4:1 (NKJV)

In a world where deceit and lawlessness in continually increasing, Christians need to develop strong discernment in order to avoid misleading teachings that will lead them astray.

These teachings will come in all forms and will be taught by impostors who will look like they're genuine followers of Christ. If you don't believe me, consider these passages:

Jesus' own warning - Matthew 24:5

"And Jesus answered and said to them: "Take heed that no one deceives you. For many will come in My name, saying, 'I am the Christ,' and will deceive many."

The deceived are deceiving others - 2 Timothy 3:13

"But evil men and impostors will grow worse and worse, deceiving and being deceived."

They come disguised as Christ's - 2 Corinthians 11:13-15

"For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into apostles of Christ. And no wonder! For Satan himself transforms himself into an angel of light. Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also transform themselves into ministers of righteousness, whose end will be according to their works."

A form of godliness without Christlikeness - 2 Timothy 3:2-5

"For men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, unloving, unforgiving, slanderers, without self-control, brutal, despisers of good, traitors, headstrong, haughty, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having a form of godliness but denying its power."

A serious matter

Friends, I am not trying to scare you, but I am warning you to be careful with who you listen to. Not everyone who comes dressed like a holy man is truly of God. And the same holds true for the opposite: don't despise a Godly man simply because he doesn't look like it.

So how do we know who to listen to? Here are some things to look out for.

1) Sound teaching of the Gospel of Jesus Christ

Genuine Christ-following leaders teach nothing but the true gospel, that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh, died, and rose again. 1 John 4:2-3 warns us,

"By this you know the Spirit of God: Every spirit that confesses that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is of God, and every spirit that does not confess that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is not of God. And this is the spirit of the Antichrist, which you have heard was coming, and is now already in the world."

We shouldn't listen to anybody who teaches a different gospel, no matter how cool or 'religious' they may be:

"But even if we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel to you than what we have preached to you, let him be accursed." (Galatians 1:8)

2) Christ-like character

We should also check a leader's character. They might preach eloquent and well-prepared sermons, but if their character doesn't reflect Christ, then maybe we should back away. The Lord Jesus Himself told us,

"Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep's clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves. You will recognize them by their fruits. Are grapes gathered from thornbushes, or figs from thistles?" (Matthew 7-15-16)

3) Obedience to the Word of God

The Word of God still is the only solid foundation, the final authority we must listen to and obey. We must look for leaders who live their lives according to God's Word. Even the Lord Jesus Himself did nothing but what the Father told Him to do. Who are we to do otherwise?

"Then Jesus answered and said to them, "Most assuredly, I say to you, the Son can do nothing of Himself, but what He sees the Father do; for whatever He does, the Son also does in like manner ... I can of Myself do nothing. As I hear, I judge; and My judgment is righteous, because I do not seek My own will but the will of the Father who sent Me." John 5:19,30

4) An over-emphasis on Prosperity

We don't believe in God because of what we think He can give us, especially where this concerns our bank accounts and career success. This is not the focus of our faith. We pursue God because He is so loving and good to us, that He is worthy of being pursued with all our heart, mind and soul. The reward of our faith is God, God and more God because we know when we have God, we have everything, but if we have everything and no God, we have nothing at all.

Then he said to them all: "Whoever wants to be my disciple must deny themselves and take up their cross daily and follow me. For whoever wants to save their life will lose it, but whoever loses their life for me will save it. What good is it for someone to gain the whole world, and yet lose or forfeit their very self? Luke 19: 23-25