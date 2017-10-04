If your pastor's house had glass walls, what would you see?

The notorious reality TV show called Big Brother puts contestants in a house wired up with cameras in every room. The creatures in this human zoo are on display for the amusement of the viewing public, and it's not an edifying sight: we need privacy to stop us despising each other, it turns out.

Now, though, a Florida megachurch pastor and his wife have taken up a similar challenge. Troy Gramling, pastor of the 14,000-member Potential Church, are living in a glass house – literally – where viewers will be able to watch their every move.

According to myglasshouse.com, the experience 'will include multiple camera angles to broadcast every minute of the experience! While no physical nudity will be involved – the pastors do promise to get naked about their relationship and open up about how they handle day to day issues.' Gramling said: 'Our desire is to spark conversations of authenticity and vulnerability in relationships as we live our imperfect lives in a fishbowl.'

So far so good – and on day one, 18,000 viewers from 23 countries tuned in to watch.

But if there's one question in the head of every pastor who's read this so far, it's this: What on earth are they expecting to see? Do they seriously believe the day to day life of a pastor is so fascinating that it's worth switching on the TV for?

Reader, an ex-pastor shares a typical day with you, as an encouragement to do something more useful with your time than watching Tony Gramling in myglasshouse.

8am: Get up. Dither a little between cereal and porridge, settle on bacon. Tell myself I'm listening to the radio because it will help with sermon prep. Really listening because it's on.

9am: Head to my study and pray before starting sermon.

9.01: Wonder what to preach about. Regretting series on Daniel as am now at the bit that's like Revelation and don't understand it, wonder if anyone will notice if I stop.

9.10: Notice cat in garden, open window, shout at it.

9.15: Find Daniel commentary. Can't really think chapter 8 means that, but don't know what it does mean.

9.30: Check Facebook. A friend has put up pictures from his holiday in Greece.

9.35: Wonder how much holidays in Greece are, look for cheap flights.

10.15: Back to Daniel. Still don't understand it.

10.20: Make a cup of tea.

10.30: Check Twitter. I have 439 followers, is that good? Follow a couple of people in hopes they follow me back.

10.45: Daniel. Is the ram with two horns the Church of England? Canterbury and York?

10.50: No.

11.00: That cat is back.

11.10: Someone must have preached on this before. Find a sermon from someone in America suggesting the ram is Democrats and Republicans.

11.45: Now we're cooking with charcoal.

11.50: What about the goat? Maybe that's the CofE?

12.00: I'll think more clearly after lunch.

2pm: Visiting. Mrs Chapel's dog is ill.

3.00: The church photocopier needs replacing; meet photocopier salesman.

4.00: Go home. Decide to preach on John 3:16.

5.00: Sermon finished. A pretty good day, on the whole.

And that, reader, is what you'd see if your pastor's house were really made of glass.

