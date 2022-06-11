'I trust God,' says Justin Bieber after revealing facial paralysis

Justin Bieber has asked his fans to pray for him as he battles with partial facial paralysis.

The pop star and devout Christian shared his health struggles with his 240 million Instagram followers.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, Bieber said the paralysis had been brought on by Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

He smiled to demonstrate how only the left side of his face can move while the entire right side is frozen.

The paralysis means that he cannot blink with his right eye and he revealed in another post that he is having difficulty eating.

Bieber said he was going to get better and that he was doing facial exercises to help in the recovery, but for now, the doctors have ordered him to rest, causing him to cancel some dates on his Justice World Tour.

"Obviously as you can probably see with my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he explained.

He apologized to anyone who might be feeling "frustrated" by the cancellation of his shows, but said, "I'm just physically obviously not capable of doing them."

"This is pretty serious as you can see," he shared. "I wish this wasn't the case but obviously my body is telling me I've got to slow down."

In the caption for the video, he asked fans to pray for him.

He ended the message by saying he was trusting in God.

"It's going to be ok, I have hope and I trust God and I trust that this is all for a reason. I'm not sure what that is right now but in the meantime I'm going to rest and I love you guys," he said.