How Russell Crowe's 'Gladiator' body armour is being used to inspire young Christians in their faith

(Picture: Keith Blundy) Noah (11) wearing the body armour used by Russell Crowe in the film Gladiator with TV's Gladiator ACE.

A prop from 'Gladiator', the movie that propelled Russell Crowe to international stardom, has found an unlikely new lease of life as a tool to inspire young Christians in their walk of faith.

Young Christians from across the Diocese of Durham got up close to the body armour worn by Crowe in the hit 2000 film during the Pulse youth event on Sunday, with some even getting the chance to put it on.

The body armour is one of the props used by Warren Furman, who starred as Ace in the 90s TV show Gladiators before becoming a Christian youth worker.

His days of jousting with contestants are over but he continues to put his fighting skills to good use as part of his youth work around the north of England.

He said of Crowe's body armour: "This was purchased by a collector at auction for many tens of thousands of pounds. We are thrilled to be able to use it as part of the work we do going around the province talking to young people about faith."

Pulse is an initiative of the Diocese of Durham that brings together church youth groups for a time of worship, teaching and fun.

Sunday's event was attended by over 130 young Christians aged 10 to 19, although it wasn't only the kids getting in on the action as the youth group leaders went head to head against Ace in a fun jousting tournament.

Furman also shared his testimony of how fame only left him searching for something more. He has been active in Christian youth ministry since coming to faith four years ago.