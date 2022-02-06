Hillsong London pastors are moving on

The lead pastors of Hillsong's London campus have announced their resignation.

Robby Lewis and his wife Jenny are moving on after 12 years.

Making the announcement, Robby said, "We're standing here because of you, because of the encouragement, because who you are has rubbed off on us. We couldn't be more grateful."

Hillsong UK youth and young adult pastors Daniel and Jo Watson have been confirmed as their successors.

Commenting on his new role, Daniel said, "I'm expectant for what God is going to do in and through every single one of us.

"There are more people who need to hear the Gospel, the good news of Jesus Christ."

The Lewises did not say why they were leaving or what their future plans are, but their resignation came on the same day as Hillsong senior pastor Brian Houston stepped down.

Houston resigned as global senior pastor as he faces trial for allegedly concealing sex abuse committed by his father decades earlier. He denies the charges.

The global Hillsong's new interim pastors are Phil and Lucinda Dooley.

Hillsong London is one of 12 UK campuses belonging to the Australia-based Church.

The London campus has been based at the Dominion Theatre near Oxford Street since 2005.

It recently announced that it was buying a building of its own - the Golders Green Hippodrome, a Grade II-listed theatre in north London that was the former home of the BBC concert orchestra.