Hillary's pastor sent her this email the day after the election

The email Hillary Clinton's pastor sent her the day after she lost the US presidential election to Donald Trump has been released through CNN.

Bill Shillady sent Clinton daily devotionals throughout her presidential campaign and has compiled them in a book at her suggestion.

Hillary Clinton addresses her staff and supporters about the results of the US election at a hotel in the Manhattan borough of New York. Reuters

Strong for a Moment Like This brings together the devotionals written after Shillady got up at 4am, for Clinton to use in the day ahead, from 2015 onwards.

She wrote a foreword, the only time she has agreed to do so.

In the extract from November 9, 2016, Shillady says: 'It is Friday, but Sunday is coming. This is not the devotional I had hoped to write. This is not the devotional you wish to receive this day. While Good Friday may be the starkest representation of a Friday that we have, life is filled with a lot of Fridays.'

He draws parallels with the experience of Jesus' followers after the Crucifixion, and with the dark times in the lives of people today.

For us, Friday is the phone call from the doctor that the cancer is back. It's the news that you have lost your job. It's the betrayal of a friend, the loss of someone dear. Friday is the day that it all falls apart and all hope is lost. We all have Fridays. But, as the saying goes, "Sunday's coming!"'

He says: 'Today, you are experiencing a Friday. Your Friday is what happened in the last few weeks and last night in the tragic loss. But Sunday is coming!'

Shillady concludes: 'You know one of my favorite sayings is "God doesn't close one door without opening another, but it can be hell in the hallway." My sister Hillary. You, our nation, our world is experiencing a black Friday. Our hope is that Sunday is coming. But it might well be hell for a while.'