Here's one reason why our faith doesn't seem to work

Pixabay

Have you ever wondered why there are times in our lives wherein our faith doesn't seem to work? Like, you've been praying and doing your best to wait on God but nothing really happens?

If you have, then be encouraged by this fact: all Christians all over the world experience that.

Practical challenges

Many Christians in different places around the world experience problems, troubles, and difficulties.

I've heard stories of Christian parents who can't seem to find enough provisions to send their children to a good school. I've heard of ministers leaving the ministry to find a decent job that pays enough for their family to have food on the table.

Perhaps, you've heard of a faithful brother or sister in church who can't seem to find a solution to their problems.

Yes, many of us who believe face difficulties and struggles in different areas. Why is this so?

Maybe it's because our faith really isn't faith.

Faith and Unbelief

Friends, the Bible tells us in Hebrews 11:1 that "faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen" (ESV). This simply means that faith in God isn't faith in God if we don't believe in God.

You don't believe me? Read what the Lord Jesus Himself said about faith and believing:

"And whatever you ask in prayer, you will receive, if you have faith."" (Matthew 21:22)

"Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours." (Mark 11:24)

Dear friends, faith in God requires that we believe in Him. That we believe that He is good and that He will answer our prayers. God isn't surprised with our requests. In fact, He already knew the intentions of our hearts before we could ever speak them out of our lips.

Just think about how the Lord knows us:

"O Lord, you have searched me and known me! You know when I sit down and when I rise up; you discern my thoughts from afar. You search out my path and my lying down and are acquainted with all my ways. Even before a word is on my tongue, behold, O Lord, you know it altogether." (Psalm 139:1-4)

Walking by faith

And so, dear friends, let me answer the question that the title of this article poses. Why doesn't our faith seem to work? Why do our troubles remain even after praying to God about it? Why do we continue to struggle even after the Bible has already declared that Christ has already set us free?

Perhaps it's because we really don't believe that God can do and has already done all that He has said He has already done. Perhaps it's because we really haven't decided to cast away our doubts and trust in His word fully.

Perhaps, it's because we haven't decided to walk by faith and not by sight (see 2 Corinthians 5:7). If we believe in Christ, we must act on it. We must walk by faith, trusting in Him (see James 2:17).

Dear reader, I encourage you to live by faith in the risen Son of God. Believe in His finished work. Believe in His love. Believe in Him fully and you'll see.