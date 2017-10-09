Having trouble desiring the right things? Here's what God wants you to do

Delight yourself in the Lord. Pixabay

The Bible tells us that as Christians who have put our faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, we are made into a new creation (see 2 Corinthians 5:17). We were given so much more than what we expected when we heard of His love for us.

Package Deal

The love of God is so astounding. The Bible tells us that Christ died for us while we were still sinners depraved and in desperate need of salvation (see Romans 5:7-8). And not only did Christ die for our sins to be forgiven - He also rose from the grave to give us a living hope now and forever (see 1 Peter 1:3; 1 Corinthians 15:57).

There are so many things that God gave to us in Christ. Not only were we forgiven, we were also made righteous (see 2 Corinthians 5:21). Not only were we made righteous, we were also given a new heart and a new spirit (see Ezekiel 36:26). And not only were we given a new spirit, we were also given a new mind: the mind of Christ (see 1 Corinthians 2:16).

"I have the mind of Christ?"

Friends, maybe you're surprised by the fact that as Christians believing in Christ we have the mind of Christ. Maybe you don't believe me because you find it hard to think like Christ. You find it hard to desire the things of God, most especially when things are rough.

When things are rough, we usually think in default i.e. we fall back on the thoughts that are just a habit for us. Some of us feel despair, some of us feel angry. Some even think of doing wrong things, like stealing money when they're in lack. We've heard stories of brothers and sisters like that. Maybe we were like that. Most of us were.

If you're like that, I have an encouragement for you. God knows what's in your heart, and is totally committed to continually making you righteous and renewing you. He's working hard on your spiritual renewal every day. But you have to do your part.

Your part

Here are some things you can do so you can start desiring the right things, the things that please God.

1) Repent

First thing you should do is to always repent of any sin. 1 John 1:9 tells us this is key:

"If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness."

Confessing our sins to God will open the door for us to be forgiven and free. Every time we sin, we must realize that it is offensive to God and also separates us from Him. We must confess it to God and quickly repent. Keep short accounts and don't let sin linger longer.

2) Delight yourself in the LORD

Second, we must choose to delight ourselves in God. In doing so, we will be rewarded: as we delight in God, He will give our hearts new desires meant to honor Him. Psalm 37:4 tells us,

"Delight yourself in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart."

3) Be transformed by God's word

Lastly, if we really want to think the way Jesus does, then we've got to immerse ourselves in the word of God, meditate on it, and obey it. Jesus Christ Himself is the word made flesh, and yet He said He does nothing except what the Father told Him (see John 8:28, 5:19-20). Think about that.

As for us, we can have our minds renewed by the word of God (see Romans 12:2). Let's all obey what the Lord told Joshua,

"Only be strong and very courageous, being careful to do according to all the law that Moses my servant commanded you. Do not turn from it to the right hand or to the left, that you may have good success wherever you go. This Book of the Law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way prosperous, and then you will have good success." (Joshua 1:7-8)