Entertainment
How Christians can disagree – and still be kind to each other
This Iraqi Christian refugee family prayed and were rescued from drowning
Refuge Coffee: How one church is combining great coffee with loving local refugees
Justine Greening's Relationships Education plans are 'unwarranted and coercive' say religious ...
Australian Catholic Church facing 'biggest crisis' in its history, Brisbane Archbishop says
Why we need a National Mindfulness Day for Christians
Australia's same-sex marriage referendum: Sydney clergy blast 'extraordinary use of church money' ...
Prayer is more popular than Facebook and Twitter for people making hard decisions
Balliol College branded 'chilling example' of censorship after banning Christian Union
By banning the Christian Union, Oxford University's Balliol College is too clever by half

Has Bono converted to Catholicism?

Natalie Chigariro

Has Bono finally found what he was looking for, in the form of Catholicism?

The star was pictured receiving Eucharist during Catholic Mass the morning after performing in Bogota, Colombia. 

Bono, as pictured by social media users, receiving communion during Mass in Bogota.Twitter / @kates_U2

Born to a Catholic father and Protestant mother, the singer has always been open in sharing his faith. He has spoken of how he reads the scriptures and prays with his wife and children in their home. In a 2016 interview with the Belfast Telegraph, the singer stated that being Protestant in a largely Catholic country [Ireland], felt 'a bit strange at times'.

The image was shared widely online but could provoke controversy with the Catholic Church.

Under Canon Law, non-Catholics are forbidden from receiving communion except in exceptional circumstances as the ritual is considered a sacred statement of faith.

Perhaps Bono was simply stuck in a moment he couldn't get out of. 

It comes after Jeremy Corbyn faced criticism last month from the Latin Mass Society for his 'complete disrespect' of the Catholic faith after he allegedly received communion during the funeral service of former GMB president, Mary Turner.

Bono is yet to comment on the incident but is unafraid to be public about his faith, previously urging young Christian worship leaders to be 'raw' in their music.

'I want to hear a song about the breakdown in your marriage, I want to hear songs of justice, I want to hear rage at injustice and I want to hear a song so good that it makes people want to do something about the subject,' he said.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY