Harry Weinstein scandal is another sign of America's 'moral decline,' says Christian leader

Harvey Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct. Reuters

The Harvey Weinstein sex abuse scandal really took Hollywood by storm, and everybody was quick to share their thoughts regarding the matter. Many were enraged, many were also shocked, while others felt relieved that it was now finally out in the open.

But evangelist Franklin Graham only felt saddened by the news, and he wrote on Facebook that only God can help save Weinstein now. "Some on the right are expressing joy, almost glee, that Harvey Weinstein's sexual exploits are in the news. Some feel vindicated after the alleged allegations of misconduct of people on the right, like Roger Ailes and Bill O'Reilly," he said. "I am saddened that our nation is in the moral decline that it is."

Graham added that people, whether they are on the right or left, are all the same without Christ. Without God, Graham said people are hopeless. "The Bible tells us that the human heart is 'desperately wicked; who can know it.' What many people may call wrong or a mistake, the Bible calls sin and is clear that we are all guilty of sin. Sin has consequences," he explained.

The Bible warns people that the consequence of sin is death, but the good news is that God made the supreme sacrifice so that people can triumph over sin. God gave His only Son, Jesus Christ, to die on the cross so that sins can be washed away. The only thing people need to do now is truly repent and put their faith in Christ.

It was the New York Times that broke the story about Weinstein's sexual harrassment scandals. One of his apparent victims was Ashley Judd, who claimed she was invited to his Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel two decades ago for a breakfast meeting. Instead of a meeting, Judd says she came face to face with Weinstein wearing a bathrobe as he asked her to give him a massage or watch him shower.