Giant advert in Times Square blasts New York's 'abortion extremism'

(Photo: Students for Life of America) A Students for Life of America billboard is displayed in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City in April 2019.

The pro-life student association Students for Life of America is sponsoring a giant video advertisement this week in Manhattan's Times Square, speaking out against New York's "abortion extremism."

The ad is running for three days and ran while SFLA hosted its annual gala event in New York City on Wednesday.

This year, the SFLA gala is titled "Called to Bring Light to the Darkness." The event is being held in a state that passed earlier this year a law that effectively legalizes abortion until birth, something only seven other states had done previously.

The bill signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo garnered much national media attention and drew the outrage of pro-lifers across the nation.

"When I asked our supporters if they wanted to send a pro-life message in Times Square, the answer was a resounding YES," SFLA President Kristan Hawkins said in a statement.

The video advertisement is 15 seconds long and is being displayed in a rotation along with other advertisements on a 50-foot-tall video screen.

As the ad is rotating about every three minutes, it will be seen a minimum of 720 times. SFLA expects that it will be seen by tens of thousands of people, if not more.

The SFLA ad features three women holding up pro-life protest signs that include links to StudentsForLife.org.

"I don't trust Planned Parenthood," one sign reads. "Today, Planned Parenthood will end the lives of 910 human beings."

The second sign in the advertisement reads: "I reject abortion extremism."

"Only 7 percent of millennials support the abortion extremism made legal in New York state," the second sign reads on the back.

The third states: "The pro-life generation has arrived to vote out abortion extremism."

According to Hawkins, SFLA had to "fight" in order to have its message relayed in Times Square since their advertising request was twice rejected by other companies.

"But we don't give up on college campuses, even when facing threats of violence, and we didn't give up on sending a message to the vast majority of New Yorkers who reject infanticide and are horrified by the abortion extremism recently legalized in New York," Hawkins stated.

Hawkins stressed that late-term abortion and infanticide for babies born during abortions represents the "human rights issue of our day."

"The Pro-life Generation will not forget the least of these among us, mothers and their pre-born infants, who deserve our help and support," she stressed.

On Thursday, SFLA sponsored a protest in Times Square in which students held over 900 crosses to represent the babies killed by Planned Parenthood every day. The demonstration was part of SFLA's Planned Parenthood Truth Tour, which seeks to hit 130 campuses this spring.

Courtesy of The Christian Post