Franklin Graham's UK tour to go ahead in 2022

Staff writer

Four dates have been confirmed so far for Franklin Graham's 2022 UK tour.(Photo: Billy Graham Evangelistic Association)

Franklin Graham's UK tour is back on after being delayed due to the pandemic and legal challenges against venues that cancelled his events.

The God Loves You Tour UK will stop at the Liverpool Exhibition Centre on 14 May, before travelling to the ICC Wales on 21 May, the Sheffield Arena on 25 May and ending at the London ExCel Centre on 16 July. 

The tour is inspired by John 3:16: "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."

It is open to everyone free of charge and represents a significant victory for organiser, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), after the original tour planned for 2020 was hit by a wave of venue cancellations over Graham's evangelical views. 

At the time, Graham said the cancellations were "spiritual warfare".

"The enemy does not want the Gospel proclaimed," he said. 

Sheffield Arena was one of the venues to cancel but after legal action by the BGEA, the dispute has now been settled and the event will go ahead as planned. Legal action against other venues is still ongoing. 

Graham, who is BGEA president and CEO, said, "We want all people to know that God loves them and everlasting life is available to anyone. This remains the purpose for every BGEA event, and it is why we have named the rescheduled tour the God Loves You Tour – UK."

For more information, visit GodLovesYouTour.org.uk.

Most Read

  1. emad-al-swealmeen

    Liverpool suicide bomber was confirmed in 2017

  2. covid-19

    Vaccine mandates: how much are we prepared to compromise?

  3. crawford-loritts

    London church leaders challenged with call to holiness

  4. environment

    Asking questions doesn't make me a 'climate denier'

  5. chicken

    The case for shechita as the compassionate way to slaughter animals for food

  6. liverpool-cathedral

    Prayers after Remembrance Sunday explosion

  7. london

    When it comes to business, the clergy and the flock see things very differently

More News

  1. refugees

    Church called to 'love without discrimination' after questions raised over bomber's Christian conversion

  2. crawford-loritts

    London church leaders challenged with call to holiness

  3. environment

    Asking questions doesn't make me a 'climate denier'

  4. london

    When it comes to business, the clergy and the flock see things very differently

  5. covid-19

    Vaccine mandates: how much are we prepared to compromise?

  6. church

    Churches are 'easy targets for criminals'