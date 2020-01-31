Franklin Graham says cancellation of UK evangelistic events is 'spiritual warfare'

Staff writer
Franklin Graham addresses a crowd at Rhode Island during his Decision America Tour on September 1, 2016.(Facebook/Franklin Graham)

Franklin Graham has asked for prayer as he remains determined to see through his planned UK tour despite multiple venues backing out. 

The Liverpool ACC, Glasgow SEC and ICC Wales have all pulled out of hosting evangelistic events as part of Graham's eight-city UK tour, due to take place over the summer. 

The Newcastle Arena has come under pressure to cancel his scheduled event at the venue on June 3. 

Graham is the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham and a vocal supporter of Donald Trump.  He has also repeatedly defended heterosexual marriage. 

Despite the setbacks, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, of which Graham is the CEO, said that the tour was going ahead as planned. 

And in a letter to supporters, Graham asked Christians to pray "that God will keep the doors open" to preach the Gospel in the UK. 

"For the last two years we have been preparing to go to the United Kingdom and take the Gospel to eight different cities starting in Scotland, going down to Wales, and finishing up in London," he said.

"As we move closer to these events in late May and June, we are experiencing opposition from LGBTQ activists who want to stop this Gospel work.

"This small but vocal minority is pressuring venues to back out of our contracts because I have said that God defines homosexuality as sin. Several venues have already told us that they are cancelling.

"Much prayer and effort has been put into this, and hundreds of churches across the U.K. are partnering in this tour. This is spiritual warfare. The enemy does not want the Gospel proclaimed." 

He went on to say that he believed this to be a "defining moment" for the Church in the UK. 

"You and I have been called for such a moment as this," he said.

"Please join me in praying for our brothers and sisters in Christ there, that God will remove obstacles to this Gospel work, and that He will prepare the hearts of people across the nation to hear and respond to His message this spring."

Most Read

  1. The cancellation of Franklin Graham's tour events are a seminal moment for the UK

  2. Archbishops apologise for 'hurt' caused by sex and marriage statement

  3. Franklin Graham tells UK LGBTQ community he is not bringing a 'hateful' message

  4. Kim Kardashian West's daughter Chicago sings 'I love you' to Jesus

  5. The hidden unity of the Bible: why we need to know the Old Testament as well as the New

  6. Family of Leah Sharibu deny reports Christian teenager has given birth to Boko Haram militant in captivity

  7. Franklin Graham says cancellation of UK evangelistic events is 'spiritual warfare'

  8. The problem with the perception of a 'middle class' Church

  9. Another church is shut down as crackdown continues in Algeria

More News

  1. pitt-town

    A mighty downpour in Australia

  2. sun

    Make time for a Soul Journey this Lent

  3. woman

    What do you do when that supernatural miracle you've been praying for doesn't happen?

  4. tribe

    Find the most compatible person or be one?

  5. kate-middleton-and-prince-william

    Prince William to represent Queen at Church of Scotland General Assembly

  6. prayer

    In an age of connectivity, we mustn't forget spiritual connectivity

  7. donald-trump

    Donald Trump says every child is a 'sacred gift from God' in historic appearance at March for Life