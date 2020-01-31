Franklin Graham says cancellation of UK evangelistic events is 'spiritual warfare'

Franklin Graham has asked for prayer as he remains determined to see through his planned UK tour despite multiple venues backing out.

The Liverpool ACC, Glasgow SEC and ICC Wales have all pulled out of hosting evangelistic events as part of Graham's eight-city UK tour, due to take place over the summer.

The Newcastle Arena has come under pressure to cancel his scheduled event at the venue on June 3.

Graham is the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham and a vocal supporter of Donald Trump. He has also repeatedly defended heterosexual marriage.

Despite the setbacks, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, of which Graham is the CEO, said that the tour was going ahead as planned.

And in a letter to supporters, Graham asked Christians to pray "that God will keep the doors open" to preach the Gospel in the UK.

"For the last two years we have been preparing to go to the United Kingdom and take the Gospel to eight different cities starting in Scotland, going down to Wales, and finishing up in London," he said.

"As we move closer to these events in late May and June, we are experiencing opposition from LGBTQ activists who want to stop this Gospel work.

"This small but vocal minority is pressuring venues to back out of our contracts because I have said that God defines homosexuality as sin. Several venues have already told us that they are cancelling.

"Much prayer and effort has been put into this, and hundreds of churches across the U.K. are partnering in this tour. This is spiritual warfare. The enemy does not want the Gospel proclaimed."

He went on to say that he believed this to be a "defining moment" for the Church in the UK.

"You and I have been called for such a moment as this," he said.

"Please join me in praying for our brothers and sisters in Christ there, that God will remove obstacles to this Gospel work, and that He will prepare the hearts of people across the nation to hear and respond to His message this spring."