Former MSP who lost four children speaks out against assisted suicide

Mark King

Dennis Canavan has suffered the loss of four children.(Photo: ITV)

A former MSP who has suffered the deaths of four of his children is advocating against assisted suicide.

Dennis Canavan, 79, said that assisted suicide was not necessary to "ensure dignity in death". 

The former independent MSP lost his 16-year-old son Paul to skin cancer in 1989. In 2006, his son Dennis died at the age of 35 from a brain tumour.

In 2007, his eldest son Mark died at the age of 41 from motor neurone disease. Ten years later, his daughter Ruth died at the age of 49. Her cause of death was not disclosed. 

He shared his experience at a recent event by Care Not Killing, which is campaigning against Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur's efforts to change the law on assisted suicide in Scotland. 

"I have probably had more than my fair share of deaths in my family, having suffered the loss of four children, three of them as the result of terminal illness," he said. 

"However, I found the standard of NHS care to be excellent and the standard of palliative care in our local Strathcarron Hospice was first class.

"My children undoubtedly underwent some pain but it was minimised by caring health professionals.

"As a result, my children died in dignity and I do not accept that the option of assisted suicide is necessary to ensure dignity in death."

Most Read

  1. fetus

    A response to some of the familiar arguments in favour of abortion

  2. deborah-james

    A lesson in death from Dame Deborah James

  3. chris-pratt

    'I never went to Hillsong,' says Chris Pratt

  4. michael-franzese

    'I prayed every day' in solitary confinement, says former mob boss who turned to God in prison

  5. dr-david-mackereth

    Christian doctor takes pronoun case to Court of Appeal after 'muddled' judgment

  6. archie-battersbee

    Archie Battersbee's family win appeal in life support case

  7. kabul

    Afghanistan named worst country for Christian persecution

More News

  1. leadership

    What can Christianity and Judaism teach us about good leadership?

  2. welsh-government

    Parents urge Welsh government to delay rollout of RSE

  3. lgbt

    Pride Part Two - how can we respond?

  4. lightyear

    Top Gun: Maverick or Lightyear - which one should you see?

  5. baby

    Abortion one of the great issues facing the UK church

  6. the-wilberforce-academy

    Oxford college admits 'misleading' students over cancelled Christian conference