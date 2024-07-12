Former CofE vicar charged with historic abuse

Jonathan Fletcher, an 81-year-old former vicar of Emmanuel Church Wimbledon, has been charged with eight counts of indecent assault and one count of grievous bodily harm with intent.

The charges relate to alleged offences allegedly committed between 1973 and 1999. Fletcher, who was a prominent conservative evangelical leader, served at Emmanuel Church from 1982 until his retirement in 2012.

The allegations have led to Fletcher being bailed to appear at Kingston Crown Court on 7 August. This follows years of investigations and allegations from numerous individuals who accused him of various forms of abuse during his ministry.

The Metropolitan Police have issued a statement saying: "We encourage anyone who has been a victim of abuse to come forward and speak to us. We have specialist officers who will listen and support you through the investigative process."

Fletcher's case has been a significant point of discussion within the Church of England and the broader Christian community, highlighting issues of abuse within religious institutions and sparking conversations about the need for stringent safeguarding measures and accountability within the church.

The Diocese of Southwark has assured ongoing support to those affected and has been cooperating with police investigations.