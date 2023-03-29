Fired Hillsong NYC pastor Carl Lentz gets a new job at Oklahoma megachurch

Carl Lentz, who was fired as the pastor of Hillsong New York City over an extramarital affair, has joined the staff at a megachurch in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He has been given a job at the non-denominational, black-majority Transformation Church, led by Michael Todd.

It is his first church job since losing his leadership position at Hillsong New York City in 2020.

His new appointment was confirmed in an email to Religion News Service (RNS) from Transformation's executive pastor of operations, Tammy McQuarters, who said that Lentz would be helping the church with its strategy and vision.

"We gladly welcome Carl Lentz to our Transformation Church staff, helping TC with strategy as we continue to move forward in our vast vision," she said.

Lentz admitted to marital unfaithfulness following his November 2020 firing. Despite his indiscretions, his wife, Laura Lentz, has stayed by his side.

RNS reports that Lentz and his family have already relocated to Tulsa and are attending the church, which is based at the 4,500-seater SpiritBank Event Center, in the city's Bixby neighbourhood.

McQuarters said the church believed in Lentz and his "restoration".

"After two years of Carl being in his own discovery and healing process, he has shown readiness to use his God-given gifts towards the local church again. We believe in Carl, his marriage, his skill set, and his restoration," she said.