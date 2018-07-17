Finnish Christians message to Trump and Putin: Blessed are the peacemakers

As US president Donald Trump met with Russian president Vladimir Putin yesterday in Helsinki, Finland, they were sent a message of peace from Finn Church Aid (FCA) and the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland (ELCF).

A sign hanging on the side of the FCA headquarters – very close to where the Trump-Putin summit was occurring – reads: 'Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God' (Matthew 5:9).

Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland Presidents Trump and Putin were greeted with the sign 'Blessed are the peacemakers' at their meeting yesterday.

'The mission of the church and Christians is to act for a better and fairer world, and to pray for the realisation of all kinds of peace as a community,' said Laura Arikka, a member of the ELCF board. 'It is also important to pray for those who have the opportunity to influence things locally and globally.'

FCA executive director Jouni Hemberg said: 'Peace is the foundation on which everything else is built,' Hemberg said. 'It is up to all of us to promote peace and justice in this world.'

The text of the message can be seen as a blessing, prayer, or invitation, its creators said.

President Trump is facing criticism at home for his refusal to blame the Russian president for meddling in the 2016 US election and casting doubt on the findings of his own intelligence agencies.

Former CIA director John Brennan denounced Trump's performance as 'treasonous,' and Republican US Senator John McCain called the meeting with Putin a 'tragic mistake'.