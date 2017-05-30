Finland's Lutherans mull same-sex marriage in tense debate

x

The Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland is to return to a discussion of same-sex marriage in November after an 'intense' debate on the subject at its May synod meeting.

Helsinki's Lutheran Cathedral. Wikimedia Commons

The debate follows the introduction of same-sex marriage in Finland on March 1. The Church had previously said the new law would not affect its position, which remains that marriage is between a man and a woman. However, the bishops said at the time: 'Same-sex couples are welcome to all church activities and shall be treated as families, even though they have not entered into marriage in accordance with the Church Act.'

Proposals to include same-sex couples in its definition of marriage saw no less than 63 speakers contribute, according to Evangelical Focus. In what observers described as an unprecedented intervention, the Archbishop of the Finnish Church, Kari Mäkinen shut down one contributor, Leif Nummela, who edits the Christian weekly Uusi Tie. Nummela had expressed fears about the effects on children of being taken away from their biological parents.

Conservatives have expressed fears that their views will be marginalised in a push to drive through acceptance of same-sex marriage, in line with Churches in other Nordic countries.

Evangelical Focus quotes Timo Eskola, a researcher at the Theological Institute of Finland, who says: 'The liberal trend has determinedly aimed at a situation, where the views it represents are not allowed to be criticised.'

In Iceland the Church ended the right of clergy to refuse to solemnise same-sex marriages in 2015. Sweden's Lutheran Church retains the right of pastors not to officiate at gay weddings, as does Norway's. However, according to sources cited by Evangelical Focus, those who take conservative positions on the issue can be marginalised.