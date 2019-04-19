Faith minister vows to stand up for persecuted Christians

Reuters Coptic Christians carry coffins in a protest against persecution in Egypt

The Government's faith minister has spoken of his commitment to protecting freedom of belief for people of all faiths and none.

In his Easter message, the Prime Minister's Special Representative on Freedom of Religion or Belief, Lord Tariq Ahmad said he was remembering the millions of Christians around the world suffering for their faith as they remember the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus this weekend.

He said the plight of persecuted Christians was an "important issue" and the reason for Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt's ongoing review into the level of support being provided by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

"Easter is a time of hope and renewal. It is a time for Christians of all denominations to come together across the world and celebrate with their families, their friends and their communities," said Lord Ahmad.

"However, as we come together to celebrate Easter it is also a time when we remember the many millions of Christians around the world who suffer simply because of practicing their faith."

He continued: "Let me assure you that as the Prime Minister's Special Envoy on Freedom of Religion or Belief, I am absolutely committed not only to stand up for the persecuted, but also to protect and strengthen everyone's fundamental human right to practice their faith or belief, or indeed to have no faith at all.

"And let us not forget, as we read in the Gospel of John: 'Dear friends let us love one another for love comes from God.

"And in that spirit of love and humanity, from my family to yours, I wish you all a very happy and peaceful Easter."

Mr Hunt launched his review into the persecution of Christians in January days after a bombing attack on a cathedral in the Philippines in which 20 people died.

Open Doors estimates that the number of Christians being persecuted for their faith worldwide in 2019 stands at 245 million, up 30 million from last year.

Launching the review, Mr Hunt said "freedom of worship cannot be taken for granted" and that Britain could use its global connections to "give a voice to those who don't have a voice".