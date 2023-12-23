Extremist jailed for at least 16 years over plot to kill Christian preacher

An Islamist extremist has been sentenced to a minimum sentence of 16 years over a plot to kill a Christian preacher in London's Hyde Park.

Edward Little, 22, was intercepted by officers on 23 September 2022 while on his way to buy a weapon after travelling from his home in Brighton to London. He had a rucksack containing £5,000 when he was arrested.

He had planned to kill Christian preacher Hatun Tash, who leads the apologetics ministry, DCCI (Defend Christ Critique Islam) Ministries, and often engages with Muslims on the topic of Islam at Speakers' Corner.

Earlier this year, Little admitted preparing to commit acts of terrorism and was sentenced in his absence at the Old Bailey.

Prosecutor Duncan Penny KC told the court that Little had plotted to kill anyone with Tash and police officers or soldiers in the area.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East, DCS Olly Wright, told PA Media: "This is a very, very dangerous man who's been stopped from carrying out a terrorist attack. I'm absolutely convinced of that. And lives have been saved as a result.

"Obviously, he had a target at Speakers' Corner but anyone who got in his way, like a police officer or members of the public, could have been at risk."

In 2021, Tash was attacked at Speakers' Corner in front of a crowd and in the presence of police officers. The attacker has never been apprehended.

A video posted to DCCI's YouTube channel on Friday raised concerns about her whereabouts as she has reportedly not been seen for over a month.