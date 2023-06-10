Ex-gay Christian accused of advertising 'conversion practices' stands trial in Malta

An ex-gay Christian is on trial in Malta after sharing his testimony about leaving behind a homosexual lifestyle.

Matthew Grech's trial commenced on Friday in what is belived to be the first case of its kind anywhere in the world.

He stands accused of discussing and advertising 'conversion practices' after talking about how he overcame unwanted same-sex attraction and embraced Christianity in an interview with PMnews Malta.

The presenters of PMnews Malta who interviewed him are also standing trial.

If convicted, Mr Grech faces five months in prison and a possible fine of 5,000 euros.

Speaking ahead of his trial, Mr Grech said that Malta's laws on conversion practices are "draconian".

"This week I am in a criminal court for the first time for essentially sharing the hope of my Christian faith and what Christians believe," he said.

"My Christian journey of transformation, from being a practising homosexual interested in the occult and wanting to be a reiki master, to becoming a committed evangelical Christian, is one that should be told without fear of being criminalised."

He is accused of breaking Article 3 of Malta's Affirmation of Sexual Orientation, Gender and Gender Expression Act, which makes it illegal to "perform conversion practices on a vulnerable person" and advertise or offer to perform conversion practices.

He is being supported by the Christian Legal Centre (CLC), which said that the outcome of the case will have ramifications for the ex-gay community worldwide as well as freedom of the press and freedom of speech to publicly question and debate 'conversion practices' involving LGBT lifestyles.

CLC chief executive Andrea Williams said, "We should all be concerned at this flagrant attempt by the Maltese authorities to criminalise Matthew simply for telling his story of freedom from unwanted and unfulfilling homosexual activity.

"To deny that Matthew and others can change is discriminatory and violates their Christian freedoms and fundamental human right to free speech."

She continued, "The domino effect of 'conversion therapy' bans began in Malta. If a precedent is set by this case in Malta, we will see similar cases in the UK unless, unless robust action is taken.

"It is vital to win this case, not just for people in Malta, but for Christian freedoms and the freedom to leave homosexuality and unwanted same-sex attraction across the world."

Dr Mike Davidson, head of Core Issues Trust, which offers therapeutic support for people struggling with unwanted same-sex attraction, said the trial of Mr Grech was an attack on human rights and free speech.

"In what is probably a test case, the freedoms of speech, conscience and religion are being attacked. The fact is that therapeutic and counselling choice is a fundamental right," he said.

"Governments promoting monocultural viewpoints - this idea that sexual orientation is inborn and unchangeable, and that gender is unrelated to biological sex – are denying those unwilling to identify as LGBT the right to leave identities and practices no longer relevant to them. This is a human rights issue.

"Without ideological diversity in any life issue, democracy is denied checks and balances and descends to totalitarianism."