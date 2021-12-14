European Church leaders urge people to get vaccinated against Covid-19

European Church leaders are being urged to encourage their flocks to get vaccinated and "observe necessary sanitary measures".

The joint appeal was made by Rev Christian Krieger, president of the Conference of European Churches, and Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich SJ, president of the Commission of the Bishops' Conferences of the European Union (COMECE).

They called on Christians to act with a sense of "responsibility and care" as Covid cases continue to rise across the region.

The UK already has thousands of confirmed Omicron cases, prompting the government to launch a fresh drive to deliver a million booster shots a day in the coming weeks.

In their statement, Krieger and Hollerich argue that vaccination is the best way to counter Covid-19 but express regret that in some parts of Europe, uptake remains low despite the availability of vaccines.

"According to the reports, Covid-19 infections are still on the rise in Europe, while doctors and paramedics are exhausted and hospitals face the risk of imminent collapse," they said.

"Subsequent to listening to experts in science and medicine, we believe that vaccination is currently the most effective way to counter the pandemic and save human lives.

"Vaccination offers protection not only to ourselves but also to our brothers and sisters, particularly the more fragile among us. It is thus an act of love and care and also one of civil responsibility and social justice."

They go on to urge church leaders to counter misinformation about the vaccine and help people in their congregations make informed decisions.

"We recognise that the decision to get vaccinated may not be easy and reasons to be hesitant may be manifold," they said.

"Some may not be able to receive the vaccination due to serious medical conditions. Others may be afraid or doubtful of its effects.

"We encourage them to clarify their concerns and take a well-informed decision after having sought professional advice from competent authorities and experts.

"Regrettably, we are also witnessing the spread of false information and unfounded claims in our societies with regard to vaccination, causing fear and polarisation at a time when our societies need cohesion, unity and solidarity."

They added, "We strongly appeal to all who bear responsibility in society, including political and media actors, as well as our member churches, to counter any attempts of disinformation."