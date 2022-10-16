European bishops make 'heartfelt' appeal for peace in Ukraine

Catholic bishops from across Europe have expressed their "deep sadness" at the "horrific human suffering" being witnessed in Ukraine.

The "heartfelt" appeal for peace was made by the Commission of the Bishops' Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) at the end of its autumn plenary assembly.

In their statement, the bishops warned that an expansion of the war would have "disastrous consequences for humanity".

"[We] wish to express our deep sadness at the horrific human suffering inflicted on our brothers and sisters in Ukraine by the brutal military aggression initiated by the Russian authorities," they said.

"We remember the victims in our prayers and wish to express our closeness to their families."

The statement also expresses their "closeness" to the millions of Ukrainian refugees.

"We would wish to express our closeness also to the millions of refugees, mostly women and children, who have been forced to leave their homes, as well as to all who suffer in Ukraine and in the neighbouring countries because of this 'madness of war'," the bishops said.

"We are deeply concerned that recent actions risk increasing further expansion of the continuing war, with disastrous consequences for humanity."

The statement notes that the consequences of the war are being felt across Europe.

"Our thoughts turn to all who find themselves in increasingly dramatic socio-economic hardship due to the energy crisis, rising inflation and the soaring cost of living," it reads.

The statement ends with an appeal for peace and for both sides to commit to peace talks.

"We too make a strong appeal to the aggressors, immediately to suspend the hostilities, and to all parties to open themselves up to negotiation of 'serious proposals' for a just peace, to work towards a solution to the conflict, which respects international law and the territorial integrity of Ukraine," they said.