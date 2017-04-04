'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' Super Pack 3 DLC features, news: New DLC pack brings in new characters, new time travel feature

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

One of the new characters made available in "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" with the new DLC Super Pack is Bojack, who can be played as a Master. Meanwhile, players can also alter "Dragon Ball" history through one of the new features, which is time travel.

The third DLC Super Pack for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" rolled out in the market today, and it is packed with a lot of new features for "Dragon Ball" gamers to enjoy.

According to PlayStation Lifestyle, the new Super Pack will have Goku Black Rose, Zamasu, and Bojack as new characters, three new parallel quests, five additional skills, five Super Souls, four new costumes, and two emotes.

Bojack can actually be obtained as a Master. But before that, gamers will have to get his costume from the TP Medal Shop. Having Bojack as a Master will unlock more quests that will generate new skills, chats, marks, and a few other nicknames.

Aside from this, gamers of "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" who will avail the DLC Super Pack 3 will be able to alter the history of "Dragon Ball" through time travel. Gamers will be able to change significant moments in the story of "Dragon Ball," at the same time, they can explore a new hub city that is seven times bigger than Toki Toki City, which is known as Conton City. In this new hub, training, shops, quests, and fighting areas are accessible to all online gamers.

Advertisement

According to Worth Playing, the new hub city allows as much as 300 players to engage with each other online while playing "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2." The new DLC also enables gamers to delve into an in-depth character creation program with post-launch support guaranteed until a year after its release date.

The new DLC Super Pack 3 for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' rolls out today, April 4, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.