'Dragon Ball Super' episode 85 spoilers: Buu loses weight due to nonstop training

After having Krillin and his wife Android 18 signed up as part of Universe 7's team in the upcoming Tournament of Power, this Sunday's episode 85 of "Dragon Ball Super" will continue to feature Goku looking for warriors to complete his team. While on his way to find Android 18's brother, Android 17, Goku will meet Buu, who has notably lost weight because of his training.

The highly anticipated Tournament of Power will not happen yet in "Dragon Ball Super" this Sunday as its episode 85 will still feature Goku looking to complete his team of 10 members for the event. After the couple Krillin and Android 18 got the nod of Goku in last week's episode 84, this Sunday will have Goku searching for Android 17, who, according to his sister, is currently working as a ranger in a wildlife reserve.

According to reports, though, as Goku sets on a journey to find Android 18 and invite him to be a part of Universe 7's team, he will meet Buu. However, because Buu has trained hard for the tournament, he has lost some weight, which may be far from his shape when he was Super Buu. This will not stop Goku, though, from seeing for himself whether Buu's training has really done wonders to the pink fighter's skills as he challenges him to a test fight.

Meanwhile, reports also claim that the upcoming episode 85 of "Dragon Ball Super" will feature the preparations of the other universes for the Tournament of Power. It is said that, because the other universes see Goku as a threat, they may form an alliance to ensure his and Universe 7's defeat.

Sources also claim that the upcoming episode will finally reveal the Demon Realm, which was previously teased in the anime series. To the uninitiated, the Demon Realm also goes by the name Dark Realm and has an evil kai called the Makaioshin, who is said to be similar to Zamasu.

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 85 airs this Sunday over Japan's Fuji TV at 9 in the morning JST.