Don't Worry, Be Patient & Have Faith Because God's Timing Is Perfect

In life we can have many goals and ambitions. We wait for our time to shine, or a time when we can get a big break in our career paths. We can wait impatiently searching for "the" right person who I will want to spend my life with, or my shot at fortune or fame. However, because we are so goal-orientated we are in danger of being engrossed in the pursuit of everything "in my time". Living life focusing on "my time" makes us in real danger of missing our true shot at glory and success.

You've probably watched a movie where the protagonist is on a stage with that one shot at success and it's their time and their moment. It makes for a great movie plot, but when applied to life we will end up disappointed more often than not.

Our time is coming no doubt, but it won't be based on our timing, rather our lives are based upon God's better and perfect timing.

I think about the story of when David stood against the giant Philistine, Goliath. What brought him that shining moment? It wasn't because he took that one shot for his own glory and success, but because He looked to God's timing and God's glory.

"Today the LORD will conquer you, and I will kill you and cut off your head. And then I will give the dead bodies of your men to the birds and wild animals, and the whole world will know that there is a God in Israel!" said David before slaying the giant (1 Samuel 17:46).

We will have that moment, but let us never think that that moment is ours, nor that the glory should go to us.

The key to success is to always have our heart and mind on God's Word, God's glory and God's purpose. That's why Joshua 1:8 urges us, "This Book of the Law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way prosperous, and then you will have good success."

It is when we know God's heart and have the will to follow God's timing that we will see God's glory in our lives.

Too often the road to our personal successes are too much about our own personal gain. I'm not saying that selfish motives don't work because there are tons of selfish millionaires out there. But even at the peak, when the heart is not set on God's time, we will never find true satisfaction. Some of the wealthiest nations on earth have the highest suicide rates in the world. A life seeking to satisfy myself and just following my own time and my own ambitions for my own gain, that life ultimately does not satisfy. We were created by God, and our lives are to be walked with God, learning to follow Him and following His perfect timing in our lives.

Ecclesiastes 3:1 tells us, "For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven."

The time and season will come for you, but it's not up to you to get there, and it's not for your glory that you will arrive there. Rather it is according only to God's ways and timing, and only for His glory alone will we get that time. But if you set up faith and have patience, the glory and miracles you will experience when God reveals His timing to you is truly overwhelming, and more than worth the wait.

I pray your lives follow God's timing. Amen.