Donald Trump meets Las Vegas pastors, thanks them 'for being there'

Donald Trump meets with Pastor Charles Gibbs and his niece Danae, who was injured in the Las Vegas shooting (Photo: Facebook/Donald J. Trump)

Donald Trump met with pastors in Las Vegas as he paid a visit to the city in the wake of the mass shooting on Sunday night.

The shooting at the Route 91 country music festival left 58 people dead and over 400 injured, making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Trump visited the injured in area hospitals, including the niece of Charles Gibbs, pastor of West Mobile Baptist Church.

Danae Gibbs, 23, was among the hundreds shot as she enjoyed the festival that was taking place in front of the Mandalay Bay hotel when the gunman opened fire.

Hours after the shooting, Pastor Gibbs posted an appeal to his Facebook page asking friends for their prayers.

'Please pray for my niece Danae Gibbs. She is one of over two dozen shot in Las Vegas. In emergency surgery now,' he said.

In the end, it was nearly 500 people who were shot by the gunman from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

Gibbs later expressed his thanks to God that Danae had made it through.

'Family, my God heard your cries and shined his Shekinah glory down on our family member. Danae was shot one time with the bullet gouging her left upper thigh and entering into her lower left abdomen. Tearing through the small intestine before becoming lodged close to her spine. The surgeons decided to leave the bullet in. They are going to make sure that her kidneys were not damaged. She is such a strong fighter and I'm very proud of her,' he wrote.

Speaking to NBC 15 later, he admitted he was struggling to reconcile the fact that his niece survived while others didn't.

'We have a tendency to say thank you for taking care of our loved one and we forget that there are 58 other people that are not going home,' he said.

'So what I have to do is come to grips that God is sovereign, God is God and God is in control.'

Trump also met police officers, first responders, and other pastors from the Las Vegas area.

He thanked the first responders and medical teams for the 'incredible' job they did in responding to the shooting and shook hands with the pastors.

Pastor Pasquale Urrabazo told CBN News that Trump 'told us pastors thank you for being here.'

He said of Trump's visit: 'It meant a whole lot, not only to me but to the whole city because this city needed him at this time and he showed up.'