Doing good in secret: How George W Bush sponsored a child through Compassion International

An extraordinary story has emerged of former US president George W Bush's anonymous sponsorship of a Filippino child through Christian agency Compassion.

A boy named Timothy was part of Compassion's sponsorship programme for 10 years. Bush, who died on November 30 at the age of 94, sponsored him for three of those years under the name 'George Walker'.

Compassion International Letters and a photograph of Timothy, sponsored by George W Bush.

Compassion released several of his letters to Timothy.

'I want to be your new pen pal,' he wrote in his first letter sent on January 24, 2002.

'I am an old man, 77 years old, but I love kids; and though we have not met, I love you already,' said Bush.

He concealed his identity due to security concerns, but dropped occasional hints in his letters. Former Compassion president Wess Stafford, who screened all the letters, told the BBC: 'He was known for being a trickster.'

He asked in one of his letters: 'Timothy, have you ever heard of the White House? That's where the president of the US lives.' He continued: 'I got to go to the White House at Christmas time. Here is a little booklet that I got at the White House in Washington.'

He sent occasional gifts to Timothy, who was only told of his benefactor's true identity when he graduated from the programme, leaving him 'stunned'.

Bush's former press secretary Jim McGrath said: 'This is but one of seemingly countless acts of kindness that George Bush performed through the years without fanfare, but rather because it was what was in his heart.'