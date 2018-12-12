Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams splits from pastor fiancé

(Photo: Fox5Atlanta) Michelle Williams and Pastor Chad Johnson on Fox 5 Atlanta

Michelle Williams and pastor Chad Johnson have called off their engagement after a year and a half together.

According to People magazine, the Destiny's Child star revealed the news in a since-deleted Instagram story.

The announcement came on the same day as she released her new single, Fearless.

In an image shared as part of her Instagram story, she said it was time for healing as she wished Johnson well.

'I still remain fearless. I guess I still remain single! Things didn't work out. The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don't wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and ministry. #FEARLESS,' she wrote.

The two had got to know each other after she attended a spiritual retreat hosted by Johnson in Arizona last year and he popped the question in March.

They then went on to star in their own reality TV show, Chad Loves Michelle, on Oprah's OWN network.

The show, which debuted last month, follows the couple as they take part in pre-marriage counselling and still has two more episodes of the first season left to air.

Johnson, who is a sports chaplain for the Pittsburgh Steelers, hasn't commented on the split.