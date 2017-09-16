Dell's version of AR/VR headset now available for pre-order

The Dell Mixed Reality Headset will soon hit the shops on Oct. 17 this year. Dell official website

Dell, one of the world's leading companies in computer technology, has recently delved into the world of mixed reality headsets. This year, they are set to release their flagship AR/VR headset, the Dell Mixed Reality Visor. The device is also one of the first headsets coming to Windows 10.

Pre-order for the device started on Sept. 14, and will be officially released to the public on Oct. 17. U.S. retail price costs $349.99 for the visor, with the motion controllers being sold in separate for $99.99. However, users can pre-order both the visor and the motion controllers at the Dell website for $449.99, while those in the U.K. can pre-order the headsets from PC World. Dell is also planning to make the headsets available at BestBuy stores and Microsoft (online and offline).

The Dell Mixed Reality Headsets is one of the most anticipated virtual reality gadgets this 2017. It was applauded by the audiences in Computex and IFA because of its advanced technology features, which were the same as Microsoft's Hololens, as well as its inside-out tracking capabilities. Its release date of Oct. 17 also coincides with the Microsoft's Windows 10 Creators Update, which is available for download the same day.

According to Dell itself, the device is "engineered with a flip-up visor for convenient transitions from virtual world back to real world, there is an equal emphasis on comfort: from thick, replaceable head and face cushions, to a thumbwheel band adjustment for personalized fit, to weight balancing that takes pressure off the nose and cheeks."

It also features two 1440 × 1440 @90 Hz LCD panels for each eye, and a total of 880 x 1440 resolution. To use, one must have a Windows-10 based PC, and the device can be connected using USB and HDMI cables. So far, the specs of the Dell AR/VR headset exceeds those of the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, but a side-by-side review of the products is yet to be made.