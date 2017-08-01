Creating a buzz: choir of 50,000 bees to perform in concert at Coventry Cathedral for World Mental Health Day

x

A choir of 50,000 bees will be among performers at a special concert to be held at Coventry Cathedral in October to mark World Mental Health Day.

The bees will be creating a buzz by having their sounds live streamed from a hive in the cathedral grounds, according to the Coventry Telegraph.

Performing alongside the bees will be the artist Wolfgang Buttress, the music ensemble BE and a community choir made up of people who have or have had mental health illnesses.

The bees' noises will be live streamed from the hive by using accelerometers - devices which are sensitive to tiny vibrations – while a big screen will show footage from the hive.

After the concert is over, the bees will stay in their hive to play a vital role in pollinating plants in the city centre.

As well as marking World Mental Health Day, the concert will form part of Coventry's bid for the title of UK City of Culture, 2021.

The Dean of Coventry Cathedral, John Witcombe said: 'We look forward to welcoming BE and the choir for what will be a truly unique performance to celebrate World Mental Health Day.

'A performance featuring bees has never been staged at the cathedral before, and demonstrates the diversity of the events that we hold.

'It's also nice to have another 50,000 parishioners in the grounds, which will remain here permanently following the concert.'

Wolfgang Buttress added: 'Coventry Cathedral is an amazing space with an incredible history, so it is an honour to be performing there.

'It will be a very moving and powerful performance, and using bees based in the grounds will give the audience a real sense that what is happening is live.

'We weren't scheduled to perform this year, however when we were approached to be part of a concert celebrating World Mental Health Day it really resonated with us and it's wonderful that we are able to contribute.'

The concert takes place on Saturday, October 7, at 7.30pm. World Mental Health Day is on Tuesday, October 10.

Coventry Cathedral was heavily bombed during World War II and has been rebuilt with a striking combination of old and new architecture. It is a centre of peace and reconcilation.