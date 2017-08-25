'Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion' news: Trilogy gets release date, first part to arrive in October

Promotional picture for the anime series "Code Geass." Sunrise

Fans will not have to wait long to see Lelouch vi Britannia in action again as a release date for "Code Geass: Lelouch of the Revolution" has been announced.

The first part of the compilation trilogy, "The Awakening Path," is set to be released on Oct. 21, while the second part is titled "The Rebellion Path" and will hit theaters sometime in February 2018. It will then be shortly followed by the third and last installment, "The Imperial Path," in May 2018.

The plot of the much-anticipated trilogy remains a mystery, but fans do know it will recap the entirety of the anime series' first and second seasons. It will also feature re-recorded lines from the original voice cast and tons of new scenes.

As fans will recall, "Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion" follows Lelouch vi Britannia and the Black Knights' attempt to overthrow the Holy Britannian Empire. However, the coup d'état ended in failure and resulted in Lelouch's capture and brainwashing.

Following the compilation film trilogy, a brand-new anime titled "Code Geass: Lelouch of the Resurrection" will follow. The story takes place several years after the events of "Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2."

However, not everyone is happy about the news. According to some fans, the anime series was promising at the start and even better in the middle, but suddenly tanked toward the end. With that, Johnny Yong Bosch shared his honest thoughts about the revival.

"When I first heard there was another season, I was like 'Hmmm'... because it was a great ending!" Bosch, who voiced Lelouch vi Britannia, admitted at this year's Anime Triad Convention in North Carolina. "It's just hard to tell really... It's a risk. I hope it's going to be great! But you never know."