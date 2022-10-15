Church of England launches £15m fund to help churches cover soaring energy costs

The Church of England has earmarked £15m to help churches pay their energy bills as rates continue to soar.

The help comes just in time for winter and will be used by churches to cover the cost of keeping their buildings heated and warm in the coming months.

John Spence, Chair of the Archbishops' Council Finance Committee, said: "The Government has announced welcome support for non-domestic energy users including voluntary sector organisations such as PCCs.

"But in spite of this our churches still face the challenge of significant rises in their energy bills over this winter, and that is why we are announcing the Energy Costs Grant which will be in addition to government support.

"We will keep the situation under close review throughout the winter. We hope that this new fund will provide some reassurance to churches and worshipping communities."

Millions of people are struggling with soaring energy costs and although churches are not immune to the problem, many of them plan to stay open this winter to provide a warm place for those struggling in their local community.

The fund will bring some welcome relief to churches, many of which have large buildings, making them expensive to light and heat.

In addition to paying energy bills, some of the money from the Energy Costs Grant can be used by PCCs to provide hardship payments to clergy struggling with their household energy bills.

Alan Smith, First Church Estates Commissioner, said "The £15 million fund will help churches to remain as centres of worship and pastoral care and will also make a key difference in helping churches to continue opening their buildings for vital practical support for their communities over the winter through social action such as food banks.

"The Church Commissioners are glad to be able to work in partnership with the Archbishops' Council and dioceses to support the work of parishes in the communities they serve."