Church
Amal Clooney: ISIS murders, gang rapes and sex slavery must not go unpunished
Marlow's scandalous 'Jesus was gay' document goes online for first time
Churchgoing among kids plummets as parents admit they could do more to share Christian faith
12 staff arrested at Christian school in Sudan
Trump's new environmental policies - the end of the fight against climate change?
Church of England implementing new rules to prevent clergy sexual abuse
Justin Bieber's has brand new tattoos - and they have a deep Christian message
Trump wants to let pastors endorse politicians, but most evangelical leaders don't want to
Mike Pence won't meet with women alone. Here's why he's wrong
Sex and Salvation: 9 quotes from Anglican poet John Donne

Church of England implementing new rules to prevent clergy sexual abuse

andy-walton Andy Walton Christian Today Contributing Writer

The Church of England has issued a progress report, one year on from the publication of a major report into safeguarding in the Church.

The Elliot Report, issued in 2016, came as a result of investigations into 'the treatment of 'Joe', a victim of clergy sexual abuse. 'Joe' reported that he had disclosed information about the abuse he suffered on several occasions but hadn't received an adequate response.

As a result, a number of measures were put in place, which the Church now says it is implementing fully. These include, 'Strengthening of the training for handling disclosures with a bespoke module for bishops and senior church staff; an independent audit of safeguarding in all dioceses, due to be completed at the end of the year; further plans to work more closely with survivors to learn from their experience.'

At the time the report was received the Church said the Archbishop of Canterbury would ensure that all recommendations were implemented as soon as possible.

Today, the Bishop of Crediton, Sarah Mullally, said, 'I continue to be absolutely committed to ensuring that the implementation of these recommendations is carried out at all levels of the Church, I know this was the promise of the Archbishop of Canterbury when he read the Report. I have had personal contact with Joe throughout the year and am aware of the ongoing suffering and pain he has endured as a survivor of this terrible abuse. As a Church we must do better in our response to all survivors and I am encouraged that by working through the implications of this review we are already starting to see a more unified approach to safeguarding training and awareness. Practical changes resulting from any review are always important but these must be accompanied by a hearts and minds sea change so we respond with compassion to all who come forward. I know for Joe progress may not be fast enough but I am reassured by that we are moving in the right direction.'

Advertisement

The Churches Child Protection Advisory Service has welcomed the update on progress being made. Justin Humphreys, Executive Director of Safeguarding at CCPAS said, 'We are pleased to hear of the good progress that has been made towards implementing the recommendations published in our report. These are serious issues that need to be addressed and we are encouraged by the comments made by Bishop Sarah today, and the on-going commitment of the Church of England to implementing the recommendations across all levels of the Church.'

More News in Church
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY