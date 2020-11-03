Church leaders praying for Austria after terror attack

Staff writer

Armed police stand guard after a deadly terrorist attack in Vienna(Photo: Reuters)

Christians are praying for Austria after a terror attack on capital city Vienna in which three people were killed. 

One attacker killed by police was described by Interior Minister Karl Nehammer as an "Islamist terrorist" and an Islamic State sympathiser. 

The attack took place as residents were enjoying a last evening out before another lockdown in the country.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said he was "shocked and deeply concerned" by the "terrible attack" in Vienna.

"As we pray for all those affected, in God's name we stand in solidarity against terror and hatred," he said. 

Anglican Bishop in Europe, Robert Innes, said: "As Europe awakes to confirmed news of a terrorist attack in Vienna, we pray for the victims and their loved ones." 

He added: "May God grant peace and strength to the people of Austria at this time." 

Moderator of the Church of Scotland General Assembly, Dr Martin Fair, said: "I find myself running out of things to say. Another city, another atrocity. Mostly my heart just aches for our broken world." 

Most Read

  1. lyon

    Orthodox priest shot at his church with sawn-off shotgun in France

  2. donald-trump

    A letter to Evangelicals for Trump

  3. nigeria

    Genocide warning for Nigeria as Christians are 'driven out'

  4. cardinal-nichols

    Church closures in second national lockdown are a 'source of anguish', say Catholic leaders

  5. justin-welby-stephen-cottrell

    Suspension of in-person services is a 'huge loss', say Archbishops

  6. church

    Anglo-Catholic bishops warn of 'anger' over church closures in second national lockdown

  7. church

    Christian leaders taking legal action against Government over church closures

More News

  1. donald-trump

    A letter to Evangelicals for Trump

  2. lyon

    Orthodox priest injured in shooting in Lyon

  3. church

    'Don't close us again,' say Welsh church leaders

  4. transgender-loos

    Government challenges trend towards 'gender neutral' toilets

  5. israel-church

    Ancient church found where Jesus called Peter 'the rock'

  6. auckland

    New Zealanders vote to legalise euthanasia