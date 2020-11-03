Church leaders praying for Austria after terror attack

Christians are praying for Austria after a terror attack on capital city Vienna in which three people were killed.

One attacker killed by police was described by Interior Minister Karl Nehammer as an "Islamist terrorist" and an Islamic State sympathiser.

The attack took place as residents were enjoying a last evening out before another lockdown in the country.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said he was "shocked and deeply concerned" by the "terrible attack" in Vienna.

"As we pray for all those affected, in God's name we stand in solidarity against terror and hatred," he said.

Anglican Bishop in Europe, Robert Innes, said: "As Europe awakes to confirmed news of a terrorist attack in Vienna, we pray for the victims and their loved ones."

He added: "May God grant peace and strength to the people of Austria at this time."

Moderator of the Church of Scotland General Assembly, Dr Martin Fair, said: "I find myself running out of things to say. Another city, another atrocity. Mostly my heart just aches for our broken world."