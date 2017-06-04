Church leaders, pop stars praying for London after another terror attack leaves at least seven dead

x

People speak with police officers after an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain June 4, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay)

At least seven people have been reported dead after a van drove into pedestrians on London Bridge and attackers went on a stabbing rampage.

The attack is believed to have started at the nearby Borough Market. The Metropolitan Police said they believed there were three attackers and confirmed that gunshots had been fired around the Borough Market area.

There were separate reports from people at the scene that attackers had tried to force their way into bars and restaurants.

The Church of England said it was "praying for the emergency services and all those in the London Bridge area" as armed police descended on the area.

Praying for the emergency services and all those in the #LondonBridge area this evening. pic.twitter.com/yw8rADgIdX — Church of England (@c_of_e) June 3, 2017

One photo from the scene appeared to show one of the attackers with cannisters attached to his upper body.

Advertisement

According to Sky News, police have said they were not yet able to confirm that all the terrorists had been accounted for.

Witnesses have told of men jumping from a van carrying 12-inch knives and stabbing people at random in the attack on Saturday night.

"People started running and screaming, and the van crashes into the railing behind. We went towards Borough Market and everyone went inside (the bar). Everyone in the bar started pushing people from the exits," one witness who gave his name as Brian, 32, told Reuters.

Donald Trump said the U.S. would do whatever it could to help the UK. "We will be there - we are with you", he tweeted.

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Praying for London ♡ — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 4, 2017

Pop star Ariana Grande, whose Manchester concert was hit by a suicide bomb attack just last week, tweeted "praying for London" in the hours after the attack.

The Metropolitan Police is urging people to let their family and friends know that they are safe to "relieve pressure" on the casualty bureau.