Church 'distressed' after vandal filmed trying to tear down cross

An east London church has spoken of its distress after a vandal was caught on video trying to tear down its cross.

The shocking incident happened at Chadwell Heath Baptist Church on Sunday afternoon in broad daylight.

The attack was caught on film and has since gone viral on social media.

The Daily Mail reports that the suspect was arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage.

Rev James Thomas, minister of Chadwell Heath, said the suspect was not known to the church.

"Chadwell Heath Baptist Church has been working with and serving the local community for over 100 years," he said in a statement.

"We listen to, and care deeply for those in our neighbourhood. We are distressed following the events of yesterday where our building was vandalised.

"The person seen was not part of our church, nor had we seen him prior to yesterday. We are thankful no one was hurt and do not want this to affect our ministry.

"We continue to pray for everyone in Chadwell Heath and will do our best to serve the community now and in the future."