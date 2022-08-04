Church denies Britney Spears' claim she wasn't allowed to marry there

Stephanie Velez

Britney Spears with her husband Sam Asghari.(Photo: Instagram/Britney Spears)

A Catholic church in Los Angeles has denied claims by Britney Spears that she was not allowed to marry there.

The pop princess accused an unnamed church in a since-deleted Instagram post of denying her wish to wed there because she wasn't a Catholic. 

She vented her frustrations beside a photo of a couple getting married inside an ornate church and said this is where she originally wanted to wed her husband, Sam Asghari. 

"This is where I originally wanted to get married during COVID. I wanted to go every Sunday," she wrote. 

"Then 2 years later when I wanted to get married there they said I had to be catholic and go through [a] TEST!!! Isn't church supposed to be open to all???"

According to TMZ though, the church - named by the entertainment news website as St Monica Catholic Community - confirmed that at least one partner must be Catholic to wed at their chapel.

But they said they have no record of Spears contacting them about getting married there. 

Spears, who was raised Baptist, married Asghari at her Thousand Oaks home in June. 

