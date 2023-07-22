Church campaign to encourage more black people to adopt

Church leaders are giving their support to a new campaign encouraging more people from black and mixed heritage backgrounds to adopt.

The National Church Leaders Forum (NCLF) and Churches Together in England's Racial Justice Working Group have joined the You Can Adopt Coalition, which brings together charities, companies and other organisations in supporting prospective adopters.

The coalition's latest campaign is seeking to increase adoption within black and mixed heritage communities by showing the range of support available to help people in their adoption journey.

There are currently almost 2,000 children in England waiting for adoption, with children from black and mixed heritage backgrounds often having to wait longer than other groups to be adopted - on average 26 months or typically longer for children over the age of five.

New data cited by Churches Together in England shows that nearly two thirds (63%) of black African parents living in the UK said they were helped by non-family members in raising their children. A quarter said this help had come from faith groups.

Churches are being encouraged to get involved by hosting workshops with adoption experts, raising awareness about the needs of children in care, and helping members of their congregation think through whether adoption might be for them.

They can also provide access to books, leaflets and other resources providing advice about the different stages of the adoption process.

The NCLF and Churches Together in England said that churches were "perfectly positioned" to offer crucial support to prospective adopters like spiritual counsel and prayer.

Bishop Aldred of the National Church Leaders Forum quoted Matthew 18:5, "Anyone who welcomes a little child like this on my behalf is welcoming me," as he called on churches to get involved.

He said, "Children are a blessing from God, whether biological or adopted and as adoptees in God's spiritual family, we must extend that blessing to children in need.

"The Church family is one of support and solace during the adoption journey. We wholeheartedly endorse supporting adoptive parents and their children."

Shermara Fletcher, a member of Churches Together in England's Racial Justice Working Group, said, "Adoption is a beautiful reflection of God's love.

"While it can be demanding and stressful at times, prayer, scripture and the church family provide comfort, encouragement and a vital support network. Churches Together in England's Racial Justice Working Group proudly join the coalition to aid those on the adoption journey."