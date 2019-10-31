Church refuses Holy Communion to former-Vice President Joe Biden

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, a life-long Catholic, was denied communion at a South Carolina church on Sunday because of his pro-abortion advocacy.

Biden was refused communion when he attended mass at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in South Carolina, led by Father Robert E. Morey.

Morey explained to SC Now: "Sadly, this past Sunday, I had to refuse Holy Communion to former Vice President Joe Biden. Holy Communion signifies we are one with God, each other and the Church. Our actions should reflect that. Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching."

Biden has spoken out against proposals to outlaw abortions in South Carolina after about six weeks of pregnancy, including in cases of rape or incest. A recent tweet from the Democratic Presidential nominee stated: "Let's be clear, this ban is dangerous and directly violates a woman's constitutional right to choose. We must stop it. As president, I will codify Roe into federal law and ensure this choice remains between a woman and her doctor."

However, despite Biden's objections, South Carolina's Senate Medical Affairs subcommittee approved the bill in a 4-3 vote.

The bill is also expected to also be approved in the full Medical Affairs Committee, but it is likely to face a stiff challenge when it comes to the state's Senate floor.

Biden has amended his stance on abortion over the years. In 1974, he said the landmark Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade "went too far".

More recently, in 2006 he said abortion was a "tragedy". "I do not view abortion as a choice and a right. I think it's always a tragedy."

Despite his conservative-leaning statements on abortion through the decades, he has also said, "I don't think I have the right to impose my view — on something I accept as a matter of faith — on the rest of society."

However, in May of this year, Biden said, "States across the nation are passing extreme laws that violate a woman's constitutional right to choose. These bills are a blatant attempt to overturn Roe v. Wade. It's wrong. It's pernicious. We must #StopTheBans and ensure this choice remains between a woman and her doctor."

The next month in June, Biden performed a U-turn on his support for the Hyde Amendment, which seeks to block federal funding for abortion.

Despite refusing communion to Biden, Father Morey has said, "I will keep Mr. Biden in my prayers."