Christians asked to pray for Trump after he and Melania test positive for Covid-19

Jennifer Lee

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Huntington Tri-State Airport in Huntington, West Virginia, U.S., November 2, 2018.(Photo: Reuters)

Christian leaders have been calling for prayer after Donald Trump confirmed he and his wife Melania have tested positive for coronavirus. 

Trump shared the news on Twitter late Thursday night, just days after he went head to head with Joe Biden in a fiery presidential debate. 

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!," he tweeted.

Vice President Mike Pence led the well-wishes

"Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump," he said.

"We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania." 

Harvest pastor Greg Laurie told his Twitter followers: "Let's all be praying for God's intervention and healing for our President and First Lady!" 

Tony Perkins, President of the Family Research Council, was asking Americans to pray for the President and First Lady at noon on Friday. 

"Let's join together at Noon today (EST) and pray for @realDonaldTrump the First Family and the entire nation. We need God to intervene and bring healing," he said. 

In the UK, too, there were messages of support and prayer for the President and First Lady. 

West Midlands pastor and blogger Dave Williams wrote: "We prayed for Boris when he was ill. We should pray for Trump too." 

Former Chancellor Sajid Javid wrote: "I wish Donald and Melania Trump a speedy recovery from this awful virus. Our politics is not relevant." 

