Christian survivor of Las Vegas shooting says it wasn't God's fault and she forgives gunman for the 'evil' he did

58 people were killed in the shooting at the Route 91 country music festival (Reuters)

A survivor of the Las Vegas shooting has said she forgives the gunman for the 'evil thing' he did and that she also doesn't blame God for what happened.

Lynette Martinez, 16, was among the thousands of people enjoying the Route 91 country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night when a gunman fired into the crowds from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

Martinez describes seeing a man behind her fall to the ground 'covered in blood' as shots rang out all around her.

'My boots were covered in blood,' she said, adding that she never expected to make it out alive, according to a CBN News report.

The mass shooting is the worst in American history with 58 dead and nearly 500 injured.

Now Martinez is recovering from the horror she witnessed and is praying healing and peace for every single person affected.

After surviving such a terrible ordeal, she says her heart is warmed seeing so many people come together to help each other, hold vigils, and give blood.

And she feels she's forever changed.

'I have so much compassion, and I thank God every single day, and I just want to be more like Him,' she said.

She's also forgiven the gunman for what he did and it hasn't kept her from believing that God is good.

'I don't think it's his fault. He's not right,' she said about the gunman. 'It wasn't God, it wasn't him. It was another thing, an evil thing. I forgive him.'

And moving forward, she's says she's just going to keep reading God's Word and worshipping.

'And I'm going to pray because that is the only thing that can get me through it,' she said.