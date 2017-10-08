Christian singer Natalie Grant shares powerful conversation with daughter about faith in God ahead of thyroid surgery

Natalie Grant snuggles with her three daughters. (Facebook/Natalie Grant)

"King of the World" singer Natalie Grant was undoubtedly terrified when she learned that she had to undergo thyroid surgery in order to remove serious tumors, and that the surgery could possibly affect her voice.

She revealed on Facebook that "two of the tumors on the right side of my thyroid decided to not stay unconcerning." She was fearful for what's to come, and so is her daughter Sadie. However, Grant was so inspired by their conversation that she decided to post about it.

"I found my sweet Sadie in tears," Grant wrote. The young girl told her mom, "I'm so nervous. I don't want you to be sick. And I don't want anything to happen to that beautiful voice of yours. Besides, you use that voice to tell people about Jesus."

Grant was touched by her daughter's concern. Though fear was trying to get the better of them both at the time, Grant decided to be brave and let go of "fluffy faith." So she confessed to her daughter that she was afraid too. However, there's an important difference to consider.

"But my faith in God is bigger than my fear. That doesn't mean my fear goes away. It just means I'm not letting it be in charge of my mind. And I always remind myself who is in charge, anyway. GOD IS! In charge, in control, and He is holding us, shielding us, protecting us and fighting for us. Sometimes my fear tries to tell me what to do, but then I remember that Christ's power in me is bigger than any stupid fear," Grant said.

Sadie reprimanded her mother for saying the word "stupid," but Grant reasoned: "Well, it's not okay to call people stupid. But it feels pretty good to call fear stupid."