Christian singer Natalie Grant asks for prayers ahead of surgery after doctors find tumors that are a cancer-risk

Christian singer Natalie Grant holds up a copy of her new book 'Finding Your Voice.' (Facebook/Natalie Grant)

Gospel singer Natalie Grant is asking fans to pray for her after revealing that she'll be having thyroid surgery next month because doctors found two tumors that have become a cancer risk.

Grant took to Facebook on Thursday to announce that she'll be having an operation on Oct. 10. She explained that she'll be cancelling her shows and special appearances from mid-October through the end of November to focus on her recovery.

The award-winning singer is known for her transparency with supporters and asked that they keep her and her family lifted up in prayer during this season.

"Three years ago I had an ultrasound on my thyroid and at that time doctors found tumors on my thyroid, which they said looked benign and unconcerning," Grant shared.

Throughout the past couple of years Grant's doctors have kept a close eye on the nodules, and two weeks ago they notified her that two of them had become a concern.

"I'm going in for surgery on October 10th to remove the right side of my thyroid. Now anytime you hear the word cancer, it is terrifying," Grant said.

She revealed that people have told her that thyroid cancer is the most treatable cancer there is. However, Grant is most afraid of the surgery because, as a singer, the operation could affect her vocal chords and the sound of her voice.

"There could be some changes to my voice, though I'm not declaring that," she maintained.

The "Clean" singer said she has total faith in God and the promises He made to her mother before she was born.

"[Promises] about how my voice would be a voice to the nations," she tearfully added. "He's not gonna break His promise. That's just not who He is."

Grant admitted that she's afraid but is reading scriptures to help her overcome her fears, and cited Romans 11:29 and the fruit of the spirit found in Galatians 5.

"These are more than just fans to me. I have an army of prayer warriors around the world who have rallied with me many times through the years, and I know this time will be no different," Grant concluded.

Grant's "Celebrate Christmas" tour with Danny Gokey is still planned to launch on Nov. 30 and the Nashville native said she's looking forward to performing on the 12-city tour after her recovery.

This article was originally published in The Christian Post.