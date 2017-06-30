Christian musician raises $300,000 for bandmate who lost wife in tragic childbirth death

x

Christian musician Nathan Johnson lost his wife Meg soon after she gave birth to their daughter. Gofundme/ Team Johnson

Christian musician Josh Wilson has raised more than $300,000 in two days in support of his bandmate Nathan, whose wife died soon after giving birth to their daughter.

The acclaimed Christian artist created a Gofundme page after his bandmate Nathan Johnson experienced the tragic loss. A public outpouring has seen the fundraising target raised four times for the Nashville-based family after $329,988 was raised in less than two days.

Wilson described his friend's story on the fundraising page: 'My name is Josh Wilson, and I have the privilege of knowing Nathan Johnson. He plays guitar in my band. Nathan loves life. He loves people. He loved his wife, Meg. He talks about her every day. Half of his posts online are about his "boo," his "goddess," his "beauty."

'Yesterday, Megan went Home to be with Jesus. At about 2:40am, she gave birth to the beautiful miracle who is "Eilee Kate." The delivery was beautiful and smooth. Nathan and Megan got to be together with Eilee for about 6 hours. Megan held, fed, and burped little Eilee. Nathan says they couldn't sleep because they were too excited. They talked all night and morning.

'About 9 or 10am, Meg started having trouble. By 11am, she was Home. Needless to say, Nathan is devastated.'

The details of Megan's illness are unknown, though she had previously battled a heart infection and a heart transplant, according to 5 On Your Side News.

Josh set up the 'Team Johnson' fundraising page as a means to support Nathan and Eilee: 'How can you help? You can give time, meals, and money. Let's give so much more than we think we can. Believe me, Nate needs it more than us right now.

'Let's raise enough money for Nathan to get off the road for at least 6 months. Let's cover his bills and meals so he doesn't have to think about any of that. Let's sleep over at his house and feed sweet Eilee so Nate can rest.'

However, an unexpected public response prompted Josh to raise the target four times after it was consistently exceeded.

In his latest update, Josh wrote: 'This page has been live for less than 24 hours. You all have raised a quarter of a million dollars. I can't quit crying. Nathan and Eilee, we love you. Meg, we miss you. I'm raising the goal again. We're sending this girl to college.'

The page has been shared 78,000 times, and 6,824 donors have now raised $329,988 of the latest goal, which is $400,000.

You can find the 'Team Johnson' gofundme page here.

