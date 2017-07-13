Charlie Gard parents given new hope as judge hints at possible change of mind

x

Chants of 'Save Charlie Gard' filled the Strand in London Ruth Gledhill

The judge in the case of the desperately sick baby Charlie Gard has said he is open to a change of mind – but only if there is new evidence that supports it.

Mr Justice Francis told the court this morning: 'If there is important evidence which suggests that I should change my position, then I will change it.'

Passing car drivers tooted their horns as protesters, pro-life campaigners and family supporters chanted outside the High Court today in an impassioned attempt to persuade the judge to allow Charlie, 10 months, a shot at treatment in the United States.

Charlie has a rare and potentially fatal illness, mitochondrial DNA depletion condition, but parents Chris Gard and Connie Yates believe a new experimental treatment being developed in the United States could save his life.

They are appealing in court against a decision that doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital can switch off his ventilator and have raised more than £1.3 million for his treatment in the US. They've already lost numerous court appeals but a final hearing was allowed that began yesterday as the parents said they had new information that they believe could change the judge's mind.

After the European Court of Human Rights refused to allow the parents to intervene, both US President Donald Trump and Pope Francis stepped in with offers of support.

Family spokesman Gawain Towler told Christian Today the family is hoping they will be allowed to take Charlie to a hospital in the US to try and experimental treatment.

'They are hoping they will be allowed to take Charlie for the ground-breaking treatment that is available in the US but not here,' he said.

'The right to life is not a specifically Christian concept. This is an ethical issue that crosses all religions – and none.'

He said he did not blame the doctors and that Charlie had had good treatment. 'This seems to be much more an issue of bureaucracy, inertia and arrogance.'

He said Charlie's parents are coping 'amazingly'.

'Given the stress they are under, the grace in these horrid times has been superb. In my day job I work with people who choose to be in the public eye. These people don't. They have been superb. I can't imagine what they are going through.'

The judge in court this morning specifically requested proof that the hospital measurements of Charlie's head size are wrong. The head size is important because it is an indicator of brain development which indicates how much damage might or might not have been done already by the illness.

The family's lawyer told the court that leading scientists' evidence supports those doctors who believe he could be helped in the US.

Dozens of 'Charlie's Army' supporters were outside the High Court this morning. #JeSuisCharlieGard trended on Twitter and passing car drivers tooted horns in support.

Protestors outside the High Court today Ruth Gledhill

The family also has the backing of Americans United for Life, the pro-life law firm, which has posted a petition calling for him to be allowed a final chance and already signed by nearly half a million people.

AUL's president, the influential lawyer Catherine Glenn Foster, has flown to the UK and is in court, tweeting the proceedings, along with a photograph of herself comforting baby Charlie with a kiss in hospital

US evangelical pastor Rev Patrick Mahoney, a prominent pro-life campaignr has also flown in from Washington to pray with the family. In 1992, Mahoney was sentenced to six months prison, along with three others, for breaching a restraining order prohibiting them from protesting in front of abortion clinics.

He was initially barred from praying at Charlie's bedside at Great Ormond Street but the ban was rescinded.

He has also been posting from Court 50 at the High Court, on Facebook.

The AUL petition reads: 'We just heard about a breakthrough in the fight for Charlie's life! The Great Ormond Street hospital is requesting a re-hearing with the High Court. The preliminary hearing will take place on Monday, July 9th. The hearing will likely continue on Thursday. This is a sign that the hospital is finally recognizing that Charlie deserves a chance at receiving treatment in accordance with his parents' wishes.

'Thank you for your efforts on behalf of Charlie! Please sign this petition and share it with your friends. We must maintain momentum on this campaign!'

Foster is aiming for a million signatures.