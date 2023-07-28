Census reveals thousands of multi-faith households

Staff writer

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

An analysis of data from the 2021 Census has revealed nearly 300,000 multi-faith households across England and Wales. 

Some 285,000 households in the two nations - 1.6% - were shown to have at least two different faiths under the same roof, according to the analysis by the PA news agency.

A further 81,800 homes (0.3%) had people belonging to three or more faiths. 

Hounslow and Westminster, in London, had the highest proportion of multi-faith households at 5.5% each. This was followed by Barnet and Harrow, both at 5.1%. 

The highest outside of London was Slough at 4.6%, followed by Hertsmere and Oxford (both 3.8%) and Cambridge (3.7%). 

In Wales, Cardiff was home to the highest proportion of multi-faith households (1.8%). 

Some 7.5m people - around a third of households across England and Wales - did not have any religion. 

Rev Richard Sudworth, the Church of England's national inter-religious affairs adviser, told Sky News that the findings pointed to "many stories of love, loyalty and mutual care across religious difference".

The 2021 Census revealed a further decline in the number of people identifying as Christian, falling below half for the first time. 

Figures released earlier this year also revealed that Christians are the oldest on average among people of faith in England and Wales.

While Christians had an average age of 51, Muslim were the youngest at 27 years old on average, followed by those with "no religion" - 32 years old.

Most Read

  1. classroom

    Critical race theory should not be taught in schools

  2. transgender

    Why is the government so fast to act on bank account closures but not transgenderism in schools?

  3. bible

    John Nelson Darby: the man who popularised dispensationalism

  4. barclays

    Calls for Christian ministry's bank account to be reopened after Nigel Farage banking row

  5. baby

    Schrodinger's foetus

  6. america

    US Church needs to repent, says evangelist Nick Vujicic

  7. iran

    Iranian state security cracks down on Christian converts

More News

  1. bible

    John Nelson Darby: the man who popularised dispensationalism

  2. family

    Thinking through the two-child benefit cap debate as Christians

  3. albert-einstein

    Rare Einstein letter rebutting biblical creation story for sale

  4. artificial-intelligence

    Could robot technology replace your local vicar?

  5. barclays

    Calls for Christian ministry's bank account to be reopened after Nigel Farage banking row

  6. unity

    Amid the tidal wave of mental health crises, the UK Church has a transformative role to play in the lives of families