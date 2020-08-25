Cardi B claims only 'fake religious people' would be offended by WAP lyrics

Cardi B has gone on the defensive after taking a lot of flak for her new No. 1 track, WAP.

The song, featuring Megan Thee Stallion, charted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was praised by critics for being "sex positive".

But there has also been a lot of criticism of the song from conservative and religious commentators who reject the idea that the expletive-laden track is in any way "sex positive".

Cardi B addressed the backlash in an interview with the Kyle and Jackie O Show in Australia.

She shrugged off the anger by telling the hosts she thinks the lyrics - which are too offensive to quote in this article - are "normal" for hip hop music.

The hit rapper then shared her opinion of the people who might be offended by her sexually explicit song.

"The people that the song bothers are usually like conservatives or really religious, fake religious people," Cardi B claimed.

"I grew up listening to this type of music, so to other people it might be strange and vulgar, but to me it's almost like really normal."

She shrugged off the idea that the song might be a bad influence on children, saying that it was intended for adults.

"It's like, no of course I don't want my child [two-year-old daughter Kulture] to listen to this song and everything, but it's like, it's for adults," she said.

Conservatives and religious commentators have hit out at WAP, with Ben Shapiro's video mocking the lyrics going viral.

Apologist David Robertson said the video to the song was "so gross, degrading and demeaning of humanity in general and women in particular that I cannot recommend watching – under any circumstances".

But contrary to Cardi B's comments, not all the critics are conservatives. Comedian Russell Brand said the song is "still ultimately a sort of capitalist objectification and commodification of, in this case, the female".