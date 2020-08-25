Cardi B claims only 'fake religious people' would be offended by WAP lyrics

Jennifer Lee

Cardi B paired up with Megan Thee Stallion for her R-rated song WAP

Cardi B has gone on the defensive after taking a lot of flak for her new No. 1 track, WAP. 

The song, featuring Megan Thee Stallion, charted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was praised by critics for being "sex positive". 

But there has also been a lot of criticism of the song from conservative and religious commentators who reject the idea that the expletive-laden track is in any way "sex positive". 

Cardi B addressed the backlash in an interview with the Kyle and Jackie O Show in Australia. 

She shrugged off the anger by telling the hosts she thinks the lyrics - which are too offensive to quote in this article - are "normal" for hip hop music. 

The hit rapper then shared her opinion of the people who might be offended by her sexually explicit song. 

"The people that the song bothers are usually like conservatives or really religious, fake religious people," Cardi B claimed.

"I grew up listening to this type of music, so to other people it might be strange and vulgar, but to me it's almost like really normal."

She shrugged off the idea that the song might be a bad influence on children, saying that it was intended for adults. 

"It's like, no of course I don't want my child [two-year-old daughter Kulture] to listen to this song and everything, but it's like, it's for adults," she said. 

Conservatives and religious commentators have hit out at WAP, with Ben Shapiro's video mocking the lyrics going viral. 

Apologist David Robertson said the video to the song was "so gross, degrading and demeaning of humanity in general and women in particular that I cannot recommend watching – under any circumstances".

But contrary to Cardi B's comments, not all the critics are conservatives. Comedian Russell Brand said the song is "still ultimately a sort of capitalist objectification and commodification of, in this case, the female". 

Most Read

  1. fulani

    Pastor among the victims in latest deadly attacks on Christians in Nigeria

  2. erdogan

    Another church is turned into a mosque on the orders of Erdogan

  3. nigeria

    Britain called to sanction Nigeria's government officials over Christian persecution

  4. church

    Choosing online church doesn't mean we don't have faith

  5. the-crucifix-that-survived-islamic-state

    Persecuted minorities 'airbrushed' out of BBC documentary - Archbishop

  6. kirsty-wark

    Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark says people should engage with JK Rowling instead of shunning her

  7. westminster-abbey

    Uncovered medieval sacristy yields clues about Westminster Abbey's past

More News

  1. migrants

    What is our attitude to those seeking safety on our shores?

  2. edinburgh

    People should be 'free to disagree', Justice Secretary told

  3. cardi-b

    Cardi B claims only 'fake religious people' would be offended by WAP lyrics

  4. cuties

    Over 200,000 sign petition demanding Netflix pull 'Cuties' film

  5. coronavirus

    If there's a Covid-19 vaccine, take it, say thousands of Christians including Philip Yancey and NT Wright

  6. internet

    Turn off the internet service and go back to church