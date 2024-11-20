Called beyond qualification: how God's strength shines through human weakness

God's criteria for calling people to His work defies conventional wisdom. The Bible's narrative is filled with unlikely choices - people who, by any human measure, seem ill-suited to carry out divine tasks. Yet, time and again, God's choices reveal a deep truth: His work is accomplished not through human strength or talent but through hearts aligned with His own. As the Apostle Paul writes, "God chose the foolish things of the world to shame the wise; God chose the weak things of the world to shame the strong" (1 Corinthians 1:27, NIV).

In our material-oriented world, power and influence are often seen as requirements for impact. But God works by a different set of standards. Throughout Scripture, we see His willingness to choose people overlooked by society, who then accomplish extraordinary things by His power. King David is a prime example.

When the prophet Samuel came to anoint the future king of Israel, God directed him past David's older, more impressive brothers and settled on the youngest - a shepherd boy from an ordinary family. "The Lord does not look at the things people look at. People look at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart" (1 Samuel 16:7, NIV). In choosing David, God revealed that His purposes depend not on human ability but on a deep responsiveness to Him.

This choice of the lowly and the humble highlights a crucial point: God's work is a partnership that doesn't depend on us; rather, it transforms us. Moses, who led the Israelites out of Egypt, doubted his ability to speak well, yet God chose him to confront Pharaoh and deliver a nation from oppression.

Similarly, Peter, who denied Christ three times, went on to become a pillar of the early church. When God called these men, He did not ignore their weaknesses; instead, He promised to work through them. Paul, who struggled with his own weaknesses, learned that God's strength is perfected in human frailty: "But he said to me, 'My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness'" (2 Corinthians 12:9, NIV).

Such choices upend our assumptions. God's work is not about human perfection or credentials; it is about His transformative power in willing hearts. Scripture offers another remarkable example in the life of Paul. Once a persecutor of Christians, Paul became one of the most influential voices for Christ, showing us that even past opposition to God is not a disqualification for His service.

Paul's conversion reminds us that the central qualification for participating in God's work is a willingness to be changed. God does not require a flawless past or an impeccable skillset. His grace alone enables us to fulfil our calling.

By drawing ordinary people into extraordinary roles, God demonstrates His desire to be known by His people and His mercy to those who feel insignificant or unworthy. He lifts up the humble and works through the flawed so that His strength is unmistakable.

When Jesus said, "Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven" (Matthew 5:3, NIV), He illuminated a fundamental truth: those who recognise their need for God are often those most ready to receive His calling. In their dependence, they find His strength.

The journey of responding to God's call is not without cost. Those whom God chooses are often required to let go of personal plans and ideas about success. Jesus demonstrated this Himself, showing His disciples the true nature of divine purpose through humble acts of service. When He washed His disciples' feet, He illustrated that greatness in the kingdom of God looks very different from greatness in the world.

To follow Him requires a surrender of ambition and a willingness to let His purposes guide our lives. The outcome, however, is a profound freedom, knowing that what we are doing is not for our own advancement but for something far greater.

The lives of those called by God bear witness to a pattern that is strikingly consistent: a recognition of one's own limitations, a yielding to God's guidance, and the resulting transformation that serves to reflect His glory rather than human achievement. God's purposes are fulfilled not because we bring great strength but because He imparts it. This is not simply a comforting idea; it is a radical challenge to our values. God's power works precisely through our imperfections, our lack of qualifications, and our moments of doubt.

As Paul explains, "But God chose the lowly things of this world and the despised things - and the things that are not - to nullify the things that are, so that no one may boast before him" (1 Corinthians 1:28–29, NIV). The reminder here is clear: God's work, ultimately, is His work. While He invites us to participate, it is His power that accomplishes the result, not our own.

In a culture that celebrates self-sufficiency, this call to dependency may feel counterintuitive, yet it is liberating. We are free from the pressure to measure up, free to approach our calling with humility, and free to experience the surprising power of God's grace. To be called by God is to be called not to self-glorification but to service and transformation, allowing His purposes to unfold in ways that reveal His strength through our own vulnerability.

This pattern of choosing the humble and working through the weak shows us that God's invitation is both gracious and intentional. He does not demand extraordinary capabilities but offers Himself as our sufficiency.

The question, then, is not whether we are strong enough, skilled enough, or good enough, but whether we are willing to let Him shape us for His purposes.