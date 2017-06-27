Brazil's Catholic President Temer charged with multi-million dollar corruption

x

Brazil's Catholic President Michel Temer was charged with taking multi-million dollar bribes on Monday in a dent to the country's hopes for economic recovery.

Temer swept to power partly thanks to a surge in support from Brazil's burgeoning evangelical population.

But his reputation is now in tatters with Rodigo Janet, the country's top federal prosecutor, saying 'he fooled Brazilian citizens' and owed the nation millions in compensation for accepting bribes.

The lower house of Congress must now vote on whether to allow the conservative leader, who replaced impeached leftist President Dilma Rousseff just over a year ago, to be tried.

Supporters within Temer's coalition are confident they have enough votes to block the two-third majority required to proceed with a trial. But they warn that support may wane if congressmen are forced to vote several times to protect Temer, whose popularity is languishing in the single-digits.

'If this grinds on with multiple votes, you may start to see a lack of governability,' said one top lawmaker in Temer's coalition, according to Reuters. 'In that case, there will be defections, and colleagues may start to move against Temer.

Temer's office and his attorney, Antonio Mariz, declined to comment on the charges. Temer has repeatedly said he is innocent of any wrongdoing.

Investigators have uncovered stunning levels of corruption in recent years engulfing Brazil's political class and business elites. Much of it centers on companies paying billions of dollars in bribes to politicians and executives at state-run enterprises in return for lucrative contracts.

Temer and one-third of his cabinet, as well as four former presidents and dozens of lawmakers are under investigation or already charged in the schemes. Over 90 people have been convicted.

Additional reporting from Reuters.